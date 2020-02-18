See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. Jesus Mayor Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jesus Mayor Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mayor Jr works at Gulf Bank Medical Center in Houston, TX.

Locations

    Gulf Bank Medical Center
    Gulf Bank Medical Center
302 W Gulf Bank Rd, Houston, TX 77037

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Feb 18, 2020
    My family has been using Dr Mayor ever since he took the practice. We all love him as a dear friend, in fact he is family to us!! He and his staff have always gone over and beyond for us!! Anita, Dustin and Chad
    — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Jesus Mayor Jr, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 40 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1687727257
    Education & Certifications

    CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayor Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mayor Jr works at Gulf Bank Medical Center in Houston, TX.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayor Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayor Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

