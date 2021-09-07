Dr. Jesus Penabad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penabad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Penabad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jesus Penabad, MD
Dr. Jesus Penabad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Penabad's Office Locations
Pasco Primary Care Associates14100 Fivay Rd Ste 250, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 869-7822
Diabetes Care Center2531 Landmark Dr Ste 104, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 869-7822Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Penabad has been my doctor for over 2 decades and still my favorite. Professional, intelligent, caring, courteous and knowledgeable with common sense, something hard to find anywhere.
About Dr. Jesus Penabad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285637553
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Penabad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penabad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penabad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penabad has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penabad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penabad speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Penabad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penabad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penabad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penabad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.