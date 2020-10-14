See All Pediatric Neurologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jesus Pina-Garza, MD

Pediatric Neurology
Overview of Dr. Jesus Pina-Garza, MD

Dr. Jesus Pina-Garza, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Pina-Garza works at TriStar Medical Group Children's Specialists - 23rd Ave N Ste 580 in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pina-Garza's Office Locations

    Children's and Women's Specialists
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 580, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2519

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Windsor Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 14, 2020
    He diagnosed our daughter with Rheumatic Fever and is treating her. She has made 100 % turn around since seeing him for the first time. Our daughter loves him and so does our family.
    Becky Hilliard — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. Jesus Pina-Garza, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205928611
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • Children's Hospital of Austin at Brackenridge
    • University's Hospital
    • Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesus Pina-Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pina-Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pina-Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pina-Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pina-Garza works at TriStar Medical Group Children's Specialists - 23rd Ave N Ste 580 in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pina-Garza’s profile.

    Dr. Pina-Garza has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pina-Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Pina-Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pina-Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pina-Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pina-Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

