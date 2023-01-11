Overview

Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University Of Tx Health Sc Cen San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at WellMed at Grissom in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.