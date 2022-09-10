Dr. Jesus Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Vazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesus Vazquez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Foothill Cardiology Medical Group, Inc.289 W Huntington Dr Ste 401, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 254-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Cardiologist sent me to Dr. Vazquez to have a monitor implanted, and I found him to be extremely knowledgeable. He explains things in simple language, without speaking down to me. He also implanted my pacemaker, I have every confidence in him and his judgement.
About Dr. Jesus Vazquez, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891841144
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univeristy Medical Center (New York Presbyterial Hospital)
- Brigham and Women's/Harvard Medical
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.