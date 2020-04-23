Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vera Aguilera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Sandstone.
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Sandstone705 Lundorff Dr, Sandstone, MN 55072 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent care, Dr. Vera is so kind and respectful
- Hematology
- English
- Male
- 1265872196
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Sandstone
