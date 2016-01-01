Overview of Dr. Jesus Villarreal Jr, MD

Dr. Jesus Villarreal Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Villarreal Jr works at Rgv Surgical Associates, PLLC in Mission, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.