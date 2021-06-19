See All Pediatricians in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Jeth Salomon, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (18)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeth Salomon, MD

Dr. Jeth Salomon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salomon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6560 9th Ave N Ste 1, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 381-5437
  2. 2
    After Hours Pediatrics Inc.
    3901 Coconut Palm Dr Ste 120, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 775-4030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wellness Examination

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Loraine Materasso — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Jeth Salomon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023089406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

