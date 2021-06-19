Dr. Salomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeth Salomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeth Salomon, MD
Dr. Jeth Salomon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salomon's Office Locations
- 1 6560 9th Ave N Ste 1, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 381-5437
-
2
After Hours Pediatrics Inc.3901 Coconut Palm Dr Ste 120, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 775-4030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salomon?
He has been our pediatrician for more than 14 years and we couldn't imagine ever seeing another. He is caring, compassionate and considerate. He genuinely cares about his patients. Always on time, never a wait. You always see the doctor, and you feel as though you are the only patient he is seeing that day. He takes his time to talk with you and never rushes out the door. PS- Nurses are not great, but if you can tolerate them, it's worth getting to Dr J.
About Dr. Jeth Salomon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1023089406
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.