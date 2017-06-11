Dr. Jev Clark, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jev Clark, DMD
Dr. Jev Clark, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Keizer, OR. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med.
Aspen Dental2535 Jorie Ln Ne, Keizer, OR 97303 Directions (844) 228-5041
Aspen Dental1290 Geary St SE, Albany, OR 97322 Directions (844) 229-1132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark comes highly recommended. Extremely knowledgeable and makes you feel completely at ease. Excellent bedside manner, truly cares about his patients. Would recommend him to anyone. Lucky to have him in Salem.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1558622936
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
