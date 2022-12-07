Overview of Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD

Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Greywoode works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Ear Ache and Maxillary and Malar Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.