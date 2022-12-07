See All Otolaryngologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD

Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Greywoode works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Ear Ache and Maxillary and Malar Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greywoode's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southpark Surgery Center LLC
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 (877) 825-6894
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Uptown
    400 E Brooklyn Village Ave Unit F, Charlotte, NC 28202 (704) 944-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture
Ear Ache
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Facial Fracture
Ear Ache
Maxillary and Malar Fractures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Fracture
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Allergic Rhinitis
Jaw Fracture
Postnasal Drip
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip
Common Cold
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
ENT Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Meniere's Disease
Motion Sickness
Nasal Polyp
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sjögren's Syndrome
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Greywoode performed a rhinoplasty and did a PHENOMENAL job. I had broken my nose a few years back and had a large hump on my nose which made me super insecure. From the consult, to pre-op, to my follow up appointments, Dr. Greywoode had excellent bedside manners and always explained everything with such detail. I am so pleased with how my new nose looks!! I cannot recommend him enough. Thank you Dr. Greywoode!! :)
    — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    17 years of experience
    English
    1023227626
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Minnesota
    Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    University of Florida College of Medicine
    University of Florida
    Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greywoode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greywoode has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greywoode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greywoode works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Greywoode’s profile.

    Dr. Greywoode has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Ear Ache and Maxillary and Malar Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greywoode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greywoode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greywoode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greywoode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greywoode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

