Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD
Dr. Jewel Greywoode, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uptown400 E Brooklyn Village Ave Unit F, Charlotte, NC 28202 Directions (704) 944-4800
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Greywoode performed a rhinoplasty and did a PHENOMENAL job. I had broken my nose a few years back and had a large hump on my nose which made me super insecure. From the consult, to pre-op, to my follow up appointments, Dr. Greywoode had excellent bedside manners and always explained everything with such detail. I am so pleased with how my new nose looks!! I cannot recommend him enough. Thank you Dr. Greywoode!! :)
- University Of Minnesota
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Greywoode has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greywoode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greywoode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greywoode has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Ear Ache and Maxillary and Malar Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greywoode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greywoode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greywoode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greywoode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greywoode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.