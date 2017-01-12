Dr. Jewel Johl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jewel Johl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jewel Johl, MD
Dr. Jewel Johl, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Johl works at
Dr. Johl's Office Locations
Brentwood100 Cortona Way Ste 160, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 677-5041Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Diablo Vly Hmtlgy Onclgy Md Grp400 Taylor Blvd Ste 202, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 677-5041
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johl has been seeing my mom regarding her blood for 5 years now. He is excellent. He thoroughly explains what each visit is about; making sure to have current blood work results before we come in. During that time he not only has been monitoring her blood condition but is very observant regarding her overall health. He noticed her tremor before her regular doctor and recommended she be seen by a neurologist. Turns out she has Parkinson's which he said could be the case.
About Dr. Jewel Johl, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1407852858
Education & Certifications
- U Ca-Davis/U Ca Med Ctr
- U Ca-Davis
- U Ca-Davis/U Ca Med Ctr
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- U Calif Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johl works at
Dr. Johl has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johl speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.