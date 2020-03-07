See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD

Sports Medicine
3.3 (30)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD

Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Washington County Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Duncan works at Champion Orthopedics in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duncan's Office Locations

    Champion Orthopedics
    1706 Magnolia Way, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 441-9055
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers
  • Washington County Regional Medical Center

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 07, 2020
    It's been awhile since I seen Dr Duncan but He is the Best. I desperately need a knee replacement. If I still had friends in Augusta, Dr Duncan would be the one to do the surgery...
    Linda Flynt — Mar 07, 2020
    About Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1457303026
    Education & Certifications

    • Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine - Aspen CO
    • Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
    • Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
    • Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
