Dr. Jewelle Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jewelle Sutherland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jewelle Sutherland, MD
Dr. Jewelle Sutherland, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland's Office Locations
- 1 141 Route 70 E Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 596-9057
-
2
Virtua Marlton90 Brick Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 355-6057
-
3
Virtua Female Pelvic Medicine239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 360, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 341-8390
-
4
Virtua Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine - Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 165, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 235-4656
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutherland?
Dr. Sutherland is a very knowledgeable physician that takes time to explain my numerous questions. She also puts me at ease by talking about things that are not medical related when needed.
About Dr. Jewelle Sutherland, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861482440
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland has seen patients for Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.