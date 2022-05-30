See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Jhanna Nariyants, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jhanna Nariyants, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Nariyants works at Optum in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Incidentaloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Healthcare Partners Medical Group
    988 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Incidentaloma
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2022
    Dr. Nariyants was very thorough in her explanations and seemed genuinely interested in my situation. She has an excellent bedside manner. I felt very at ease with her. I would recommend her to anyone needing an endocrinologist.
    May 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jhanna Nariyants, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629163035
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jhanna Nariyants, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nariyants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nariyants has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nariyants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nariyants has seen patients for Adrenal Incidentaloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nariyants on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nariyants. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nariyants.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nariyants, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nariyants appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

