Overview of Dr. Jhansi Koduri, MD

Dr. Jhansi Koduri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Koduri works at Dayton Physicians Network in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.