Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD

Nephrology
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD

Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Guzman-Rivera works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Guzman-Rivera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantis
    5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-7228
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568443232
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Cook Country Hospital/University Of Illinois At Chicago
    Internship
    • Hosp Obrero
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guzman-Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guzman-Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guzman-Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guzman-Rivera works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guzman-Rivera’s profile.

    Dr. Guzman-Rivera has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guzman-Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzman-Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzman-Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guzman-Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guzman-Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

