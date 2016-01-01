Overview of Dr. Jhonny Bazan, MD

Dr. Jhonny Bazan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palmview, TX. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bazan works at San Martin De Porres Clinic in Palmview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.