Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (150)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD

Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Salomon works at Jhonny A Salomon MD in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salomon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jhonny A Salomon MD
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 708, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 270-1361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 21, 2023
    I am four days post op today and I can see myself 10 or 20 years younger. Still a lot of swollen on my face to see the final result but "so far" beyond pleased with the results and Dr. Salomon care. About the quality of Dr. Salomon as plastic surgeon, I believe he is definitively a surgical artist that knows about the "perception of beauty and the divine body proportions" as knowledgeable, compassionate, and caring surgeon I appreciate how Dr. Salomon called me (personally) the same day of the surgery to check how I was doing at home (very nice detail). Also, every day that I went to the office for the facial massage, how he checked if my face was doing as expected. I can't thanks Dr. Salomon and the entire crew enough for their care this week at the office. I'm feeling comfortable trusting him in such a big decision of my life and for this reason has my highest recommendation for all new patients.
    Diana Acosta — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    • 1376618561
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Sw
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • U Conn
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salomon works at Jhonny A Salomon MD in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salomon’s profile.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

