Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD
Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Salomon's Office Locations
Jhonny A Salomon MD6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 708, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 270-1361
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I am four days post op today and I can see myself 10 or 20 years younger. Still a lot of swollen on my face to see the final result but "so far" beyond pleased with the results and Dr. Salomon care. About the quality of Dr. Salomon as plastic surgeon, I believe he is definitively a surgical artist that knows about the "perception of beauty and the divine body proportions" as knowledgeable, compassionate, and caring surgeon I appreciate how Dr. Salomon called me (personally) the same day of the surgery to check how I was doing at home (very nice detail). Also, every day that I went to the office for the facial massage, how he checked if my face was doing as expected. I can't thanks Dr. Salomon and the entire crew enough for their care this week at the office. I'm feeling comfortable trusting him in such a big decision of my life and for this reason has my highest recommendation for all new patients.
About Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- U Conn
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salomon speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon, there are benefits to both methods.