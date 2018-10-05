Dr. Jhony Doumit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doumit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jhony Doumit, MD
Dr. Jhony Doumit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Doumit works at
Gastroenterology1011 E SAINT MAARTENS DR, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 232-0185
Mercy Hospital South10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-4310
Mercy Hospital Jefferson1400 US Highway 61, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 933-1000
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology - 10012 Kennerly10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5911
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to see Dr Doumit for anemia. He was tireless and did plenty of tests. He was able to find a very rare tumor in my stomach. He referred me to the doctors in Kansas City who were initially confused at what to do. He called them directly, explained the situation. They resected my tumor, that was 6 years ago. He still keeps an eye on my stomach. He saved my life.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1689844888
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
