Overview of Dr. Ji Chong, MD

Dr. Ji Chong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Chong works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.