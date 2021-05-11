Dr. Ji Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ji Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ji Chong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
NewYork Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-5077
NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 643-0483
NewYork Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 746-9849
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Dr. Chong takes the time to answer any and all questions and she explains issues very well. She is very caring and thorough.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
