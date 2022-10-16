Dr. Ji Won Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ji Won Kim, MD
Dr. Ji Won Kim, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Pediatrics at NYP Lower Manhattan170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5000
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I've been seeing Dr. Kim since 2018. She really is thorough and caring and she has been most encouraging after my atrial fibrillation. I wouldn't go to another doctor if you paid me!!!
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
