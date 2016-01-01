Overview of Dr. Ji Young Shin, MD

Dr. Ji Young Shin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Soonchunhyang University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Shin works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.