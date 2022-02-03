Dr. Jia Bi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jia Bi, MD
Overview of Dr. Jia Bi, MD
Dr. Jia Bi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Bi's Office Locations
St. Thomas West - S&E Building4220 Harding Pike Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-3751
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I love Doctor Bi She Is My Most Favorite Doctor I have seen She Sees Me Every 1 year because I had a pulmonary embolism in my right lung and she has explained the condition to me very well she is the best
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of S Ca
- Univ of Rochester
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bi has seen patients for Anemia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bi speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bi.
