Dr. Jia Ruan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jia Ruan, MD
Dr. Jia Ruan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ruan's Office Locations
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruan was professional, warm and firm in her guidance, which was just what I needed to help me understand and deal with my cancer journey. Can’t thank her enough.
About Dr. Jia Ruan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1376623926
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Hematology
