Overview of Dr. Jiab Suleiman, DO

Dr. Jiab Suleiman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Suleiman works at Premier Orthopedics in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Hazel Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.