Dr. Jiab Suleiman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Garden City Hospital.
Premier Orthopedics17000 Executive Plaza Dr Ste 101, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 565-4948
Hazel Park Medical Center23411 John R Rd Ste 1, Hazel Park, MI 48030 Directions (248) 399-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Garden City Hospital
I have had multiple surgeries and he is the best love him he listens to you and doesn’t immediately say you need surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Suleiman speaks Arabic and Spanish.
