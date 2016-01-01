Dr. Jiah Jang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiah Jang, DO
Overview of Dr. Jiah Jang, DO
Dr. Jiah Jang, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Jang works at
Dr. Jang's Office Locations
Jiah Jang DO Inc2727 W Olympic Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (213) 674-7517
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jiah Jang, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1477978328
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jang.
