Overview of Dr. Jian Chen, MD

Dr. Jian Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Santa Paula, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.