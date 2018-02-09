See All Urologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Jian Ma, MD

Urology
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jian Ma, MD

Dr. Jian Ma, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Ma works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Occupational Hlth Services
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Function Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Function Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 09, 2018
I was found to have bladder cancer in Nov 2017. At our first visit, I asked Dr. Ma why having my bladder removed and a permanent ileostomy would be preferable to living without tubes and bags, and he replied “we could save your life.” I was in the hospital for 11 days. Dr. Ma visited every day. He asked questions and I asked questions, and then he would tell stories. It's been six weeks since my surgery. Dr. Ma saved my life and I feel great! and it WAS worth it! Dr. Ma is my hero.
Celia Topalian in Seattle, WA — Feb 09, 2018
Photo: Dr. Jian Ma, MD
About Dr. Jian Ma, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831242213
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jian Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ma works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ma’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

