Dr. Jian Wang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jian Wang, MD

Dr. Jian Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus

Dr. Wang works at Jian Wang M D in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jian Wang M D
    525 E 68th St Ste J130, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-7910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
C-Section
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
C-Section

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Leave a review

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jian Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417288168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section, and more.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

