Dr. Jian Wang, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (64)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jian Wang, MD

Dr. Jian Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Wang works at Fairway Pediatrics in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairway Pediatrics
    4100 Fairway Dr Ste 300, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Fever
Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chickenpox
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever-Induced Seizure
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep-Walking
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Compression
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 22, 2019
    Very experienced and knowledgeable doctor. Treated our baby very well and gave great suggestions.
    — May 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jian Wang, MD
    About Dr. Jian Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528043882
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Orange Co
    Medical Education
    • Beijing Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jian Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

