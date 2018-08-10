Dr. Jianfeng Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianfeng Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Jianfeng Cheng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Locations
-
1
Everett Wa Ear, Nose, & Throat3927 Rucker Ave Fl 2, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5421
- 2 15418 Main St Ste 303A, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 339-5421
-
3
The Everett Clinic Pharmacy3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 595-3823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first colonoscopy today. I have to say the whole process was much easier than I had anticipated. Dr Cheng has a wonderful caring bedside manner, and her team of nurses were amazing. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jianfeng Cheng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
