Dr. Jianfeng Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jianfeng Wang, MD
Dr. Jianfeng Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Pearlman Comprehensive Cancer Center209 Pendleton Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 259-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jianfeng Wang, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922395664
Education & Certifications
- CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
