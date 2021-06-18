See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Jianghui Zhang, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jianghui Zhang, MD

Dr. Jianghui Zhang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from XINJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.

Dr. Zhang works at Dr. Jianghui Zhang, MD in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Simon Lee MD A Professional Corp.
    950 Stockton St Ste 205, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 402-0793
  2. 2
    Chinese Hospital
    845 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 982-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chinese Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Limb Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jianghui Zhang, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508020751
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • XINJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

