Dr. Jianhua Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianhua Zhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jianhua Zhu, MD
Dr. Jianhua Zhu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their residency with Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
Dr. Zhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zhu's Office Locations
-
1
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 445-3012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhu?
My experience with Dr Zhu has been excellent. He has been kind and welcoming at each appointment. He was very knowledgeable and accurately pinpointed my type of epilepsy. His choice of medicine has been a big help. At each appointment, he has taken the time to listen to questions and then carefully explain things to my husband and I. He also has always reminded us what symptoms to look for that would indicate the need for a visit to the ER. Dr. Zhu has even reassured us that we can message him with any questions via the GGC patient portal messaging. Epilepsy can be scary for both the patient and the family. Dr Zhu has been excellent in helping us feel empowered in adjusting to my condition and new complications when they have occurred. I highly recommend Dr Zhu.
About Dr. Jianhua Zhu, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1033115449
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu works at
Dr. Zhu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.