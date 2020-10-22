Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Tang works at
Locations
St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-4283
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave Ste 2C, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3759
University Toledo Medical Center SUR3065 Arlington Ave # 2C, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3759
Endocrine & Diabetes Care Center2100 W Central Ave Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (567) 420-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had bilateral hernia surgery with Dr. Tang in August of 2020. I found Dr. Tang to be a friendly and pleasant fellow with a nice sense of humor. He listened to my concerns and explained thoroughly what the procedure that I was interested in involved, complete with diagrams. When I had the surgery, his team was excellent, including his assistant, all the nursing staff, and the anesthesiologist. The surgery went smoothly and I was home that day. Dr. Tang called me the same day to see how I was doing. My progression went just like he said it would. When he saw me for my postop visit about two weeks or so later, he cleared me for a return to normal activity. Should I need another surgery, I would not hesitate to call on Dr. Tang.
About Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toledo Med Center
- York Hosp
- Harbin Medical University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.