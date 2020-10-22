See All General Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Tang works at Mercy Childrens Emergency Medcn in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center
    2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 251-4283
  2. 2
    The University of Toledo Medical Center
    3000 Arlington Ave Ste 2C, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-3759
  3. 3
    University Toledo Medical Center SUR
    3065 Arlington Ave # 2C, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-3759
  4. 4
    Endocrine & Diabetes Care Center
    2100 W Central Ave Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 420-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497924492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Toledo Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • York Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harbin Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tang works at Mercy Childrens Emergency Medcn in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tang’s profile.

    Dr. Tang has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.