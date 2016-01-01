Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jianpeng Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jianpeng Wang, MD
Dr. Jianpeng Wang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TIENTSIN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Center for Behavior Medicine, 9200 Colima Rd Ste 206, Whittier, CA 90605, (562) 945-5454
769 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA 92507, (951) 358-4705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jianpeng Wang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TIENTSIN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
