Overview of Dr. Jianping Chen, MD

Dr. Jianping Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Chen works at Charles B. Wang Community Health Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.