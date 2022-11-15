Dr. Jianwei Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianwei Feng, MD
Dr. Jianwei Feng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shandong Med Coll and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
J F Southwest Heart Clinic PA6609 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 102, Houston, TX 77072 Directions (713) 595-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
For so many years, I have been a patient with Dr. Jian-Wei Feng, he is an excellent cardiology specialist. At the moment, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for everything that Dr. Feng has done for me. In April 2002, I had heart bypass and stent surgery. Since then, Dr. Feng has become to my cardiology specialist, to check my heart condition periodically and regulate my medication accordingly. Although Dr. Feng is always busy between the hospitals and his clinic, he is always very patience and kindly with his patient, especially with senior citizens like me. I remember that when I had heart failure few times and he sent me to the hospital right away, and he and his assistants Nicole visit me at the hospital every day, even during the weekend. Dr. Feng: There are not enough words for me to express my appreciations. Because of your excellent care, I have 96th years old and enjoy my long and happy life.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- U Tx Sch Med/Mem Hermann Hosp
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Shandong Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feng speaks Chinese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.