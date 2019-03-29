Overview of Dr. Jianwen Wu, MD

Dr. Jianwen Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Advanced Care Internal Medicine, PLLC in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.