Overview of Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD

Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Xu works at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.