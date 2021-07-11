See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD

Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Xu works at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Xu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Muir Health
    1450 Treat Blvd Ste 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 296-9720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Xu?

    Jul 11, 2021
    Dr. Xu is one of the most thorough and kind doctors I ever had. I never feel rushed and she has always been on time. She decided to test for things that other doctors have missed. She is super understanding and straight forward at the same time. I don’t understand the negative reviews. I recently transferred my care over to her from a doctors office in walnut creek and couldn’t be happier.
    Richard kai lin — Jul 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Xu to family and friends

    Dr. Xu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Xu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD.

    About Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538499934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xu has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.