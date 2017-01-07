Overview

Dr. Jianzhang Xu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.