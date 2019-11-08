Dr. Jie Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jie Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jie Wu, MD
Dr. Jie Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
WellMed at Trawood2260 Trawood Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 591-4632
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very good Dr. I am very happy with her service, she takes care of my health very well. I trust her and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jie Wu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1356501209
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
