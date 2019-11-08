Overview of Dr. Jie Wu, MD

Dr. Jie Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital



Dr. Wu works at WellMed at Trawood in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.