Dr. Jigar Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jigar Shah, MD
Dr. Jigar Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center Of South Florida5901 Colonial Dr, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 281-8891
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've only made my 1st appointment and I just wanted to say how FRIENDLY & EFFECIENT the gal I spoke with (Shae) was.
About Dr. Jigar Shah, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Gujarati
- 1659508166
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Downstate University Medical Center
- State University of New York Downstate University Brooklyn
- Long Island College Hospital
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Arthritis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.