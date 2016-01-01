Overview of Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD

Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE|Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Washington County Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.