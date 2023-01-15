Dr. Jigisha Morosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jigisha Morosky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jigisha Morosky, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their residency with University of Connecticut Health Center
Dr. Morosky works at
Glastonbury289 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 749-7001
Starling Allergy160 HAZARD AVE, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-7001Wednesday7:30am - 6:00pm
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 106, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 749-7001
Dr. Morosky addressed all of my concerns and then some. She was extremely knowledgeable and informative. Her staff was incredible with my 2-year-old. I would go back in a heartbeat and would recommend Dr. Morosky and her nurses to anyone who needs to see an allergist. I have nothing negative to say.
- University of Connecticut Health Center
