Dr. Jigna Thakore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jigna Thakore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Digestive Specialists Inc4340 Clyo Rd Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 534-7330
Digestive Specialists, Inc.5697 Shull Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 534-7330
Digestive Specialists, Inc.999 Brubaker Dr, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 534-7330
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jigna Thakore and Christina, MA, have gone above and beyond in their care of me, including messaging and phone calls during my current difficult time. My family has complete confidence in and respect for Dr. Thakore.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750488946
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Gastroenterology
