Overview

Dr. Jigna Thakore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Thakore works at Digestive Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Huber Heights, OH and Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.