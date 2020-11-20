Dr. Jignesh Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jignesh Patel, DO
Overview of Dr. Jignesh Patel, DO
Dr. Jignesh Patel, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Mi - Jignesh N Patel DO Professional Limited Liability Company4550 Investment Dr Ste 240, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 792-9881Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Jignesh N. Patel, DO, PLLC43455 Schoenherr Rd Ste 2A, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (248) 792-9881
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is great. I had been in pain because of a frozen shoulder for 7 months. I really appreciated that clearly explained all my options and let me choose my own path. I am making great progress and am pretty much back to a normal range of motion. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jignesh Patel, DO
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790732113
Education & Certifications
- Desert Orthopaedic Center
- Michigan State University
- POH Regional Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
