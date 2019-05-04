Overview of Dr. Jihad Abialmouna, MD

Dr. Jihad Abialmouna, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Abialmouna works at Tonawanda Medical Practice in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.