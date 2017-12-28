See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Bossier City, LA
Dr. Jihad El-Hayek, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jihad El-Hayek, MD

Dr. Jihad El-Hayek, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They graduated from Medical School-Lebanese University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. El-Hayek works at WK Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. El-Hayek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WK Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic
    2400 Hospital Dr Ste 420, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    North Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants
    2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 150, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Cytomegalovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Septic Shock Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jihad El-Hayek, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538354451
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical School-Lebanese University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
