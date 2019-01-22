Dr. Jihad Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jihad Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jihad Khalil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lorain, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.
Dr. Khalil works at
Lorain Family Health Center5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W Ste A, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 266-4325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Great personality and sense of humor. Excellent in every aspect of your treatment.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396740478
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
